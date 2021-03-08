New Kamala Harris mural at the Wharf honors International Women’s Day

Vice President Kamala Harris’ historic electoral victory marks another milestone for women – and D.C.'s Wharf neighborhood on Monday unveiled an outdoor crochet installation honoring her in celebration of International Women’s Day.

READ MORE: Shattered glass installation in DC dedicated to Kamala Harris

Harris is the first woman, and the first woman of color, to be elected Vice President.

A Howard University graduate, Harris served as District Attorney for San Francisco and then-Attorney General of California before running for the Senate.

READ MORE: Vice President Elect Kamala Harris joins DC Mayor Muriel Bowser for Small Business Saturday shopping

Advertisement

The piece featuring Harris – which is on the outer wall of Officina – is 40 feet wide and 20 feet tall.

The piece at the Wharf was created by Los Angeles-based artist London Kaye.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Kaye’s work includes murals in Times Square and a school bus wrap for The Gap.