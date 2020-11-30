Vice President Elect Kamala Harris joins DC Mayor Muriel Bowser for Small Business Saturday shopping

Vice President Elect Kamala Harris joined D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Saturday to take advantage of Small Business Saturday in the nation’s capital.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Harris captured a moment from the day at the Downtown Holiday Market on Instagram.

Harris – who is the first woman of color elected as Vice President – has elevated her local profile since joining President Elect Joe Biden to announce victory in the 2020 Election Nov. 7.

READ MORE: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris visits DC bakery honoring vets

A couple of weeks ago on Veterans Day, she visited Dog Tag Bakery in Georgetown with her husband, Doug Emhoff.

Advertisement

Bowser raised eyebrows when she attended the celebration in Delaware – which is on the District’s travel restriction list. The mayor dismissed such criticisms, saying her visit to Wilmington was a government function and, therefore, essential business.

READ MORE: Trump says he will 'never concede' despite GSA recognizing Biden as president-elect

The Biden-Harris ticket was the first in American history to surpass 80 million votes.

Despite a number of lingering challenges, President Donald Trump has begun the transition process for the new administration.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE