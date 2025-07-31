New evidence reveals chaotic moments before deadly midair crash between plane, Army helicopter

The National Transportation Safety Board has released new audio and video evidence shedding light on the final moments before a Blackhawk helicopter collided with a passenger jet over the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan National Airport earlier this year.

The Brief Army pilots tried to avoid the collision, but misread their altitude. The helicopter’s tracking system was off and tower audio was unclear. 67 people died in the nation’s worst crash since 2001.



The findings, presented Wednesday at the start of a three-day fact-finding hearing, offer insight into what went wrong just before American Airlines Flight 5342 attempted to land at Runway 33 shortly before 9 p.m. on Jan. 29. The Blackhawk helicopter was flying nearby, and both aircraft collided seconds later.

Hearings continue

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says audio from the helicopter’s black box reveals that Army pilots were actively trying to avoid a crash. Investigators found the helicopter was flying about 100 feet higher than the crew realized, possibly due to an incorrect altimeter reading.

The Blackhawk’s ADS-B tracking system, which helps aircraft share their real-time locations, had been turned off. Transcripts also showed the crew struggled to hear instructions from Reagan National’s control tower.

Testimony from the hearing suggested air traffic controllers were overloaded that night.

The crash claimed 67 lives, making it the deadliest aviation disaster in the United States since 2001.

Thursday’s hearing will focus on air traffic control operations. The NTSB's full investigation could take six months to a year.

