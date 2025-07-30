New audio, video from DCA plane crash released during NTSB hearing

The Brief Day 1 of a three-day investigative NTSB hearing kicked off Wednesday. The NTSB released new audio and video of the DCA plane crash.



The NTSB released new audio and surveillance video on Wednesday at the start of three days of investigative hearings into the midair collision at Reagan National Airport.

What we know:

An animation from the National Transportation Safety Board revealed the estimated altitudes of the CRJ-700 jet and helicopter were within just 10 feet — meaning the chopper was 80 feet above its 200-foot limit. Testimony said the error was potentially caused by an incorrect altimeter reading.

Also now known is that the Blackhawk’s ADS-B tracking was turned off — technology that allows planes and pilots to share locations in real time.

Audio from the DCA plane crash

Audio from the air traffic control tower was released Wednesday as well.

"I just saw a fireball and then it was just gone. I haven’t seen anything since. They hit the river — a CRJ and helicopter that hit," can be heard from the ATC audio.

"Did the plane land on the runway or what?"

"They both went down, they both went down."

"Where are they?"

"They appear to be in the river."

Audio transcript from the black box recorder inside the Blackhawk in the final 20 seconds before the crash appears to show the Army pilots were actively trying to avoid crashing into the passenger plane.

"PAT 2-5, You have the CRJ in sight?"

"PAT 2-5 Has aircraft in sight, request visual separation."

Then the instructor in the helicopter can be heard telling the pilot:

"Alright, kinda come left for me ma’am, I think that’s why he’s asking — we’re kinda out towards the middle."

The recording ends there — as the aircrafts collide.

What's next:

The investigative hearings continue through Thursday. The NTSB Chair has made it clear this is a fact-finding hearing.

The full investigation is expected to take another six months to a year.