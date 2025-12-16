Families push Congress for bipartisan action on airspace safety

The Brief Families are urging Congress to preserve airspace safety rules in the defense bill. They oppose a Senate provision they say weakens safeguards after last year’s fatal mid‑air crash. They’re pushing the ROTOR Act to tighten requirements for military aircraft.



Families are urging lawmakers to keep airspace safeguards in place as Congress moves toward passing the National Defense Authorization Act before the holiday recess.

What we know:

Aviation safety will be in the spotlight on Tuesday on Capitol Hill, where a House aviation subcommittee is set to hear testimony from the new FAA administrator.

Relatives of victims from last January’s deadly mid‑air collision over the Potomac, involving an American Airlines flight and an Army helicopter, are also expected to attend. Sixty‑four people on the plane and three soldiers aboard the helicopter were killed.

Those families say they’re concerned about a section of the Senate’s version of the bill. Critics argue the language would undo existing safeguards adopted after the crash by allowing military aircraft to operate with fewer restrictions near commercial air traffic.

Several families from Flight 5342 are in Washington this week, joined by a bipartisan group of senators, pushing to replace that section with what’s being called the ROTOR Act. Supporters say the proposal would tighten guidelines and close loopholes that currently allow some military aircraft to fly without broadcasting their location.

READ MORE: 'Unacceptable risk': NTSB chairwoman says bill passed by House will make DC airspace less safe

What's next:

The House has already approved its version of the National Defense Authorization Act. The Senate is expected to vote by the end of the week.

The $900 billion package also includes a pay raise for U.S. service members and continued funding for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (FOX 5 DC)