AI used to analyze air traffic risks nationwide following deadly Reagan Airport crash, Duffy says

The Brief AI used to analyze potential air traffic risks nationwide following deadly Reagan Airport crash. Officials work to separate airspace for planes and helicopters over Washington, D.C. Duffy cites past oversight and says AI could help prevent future tragedies.



Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told FOX 5 that officials are using artificial intelligence to detect and address air traffic risks across the country, similar to those identified at Washington’s Ronald Reagan National Airport following January’s deadly midair collision.

AI analyzing air traffic risks

What we know:

Since the deadly crash, federal aviation officials have worked to make sure planes and helicopters no longer share the same airspace over the nation’s capital.

"We've boxed off the area off Runway 33, where we had cross traffic between the helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft on Route 4. That doesn't happen anymore. We don't have that cross traffic," Duffy told FOX 5’s Steve Chenevey.

The deadly crash between an American Airlines passenger jet and an Army helicopter on January 29 killed all 67 people aboard.

Crew retrieve wreckage of American Airlines flight 5342 in the Potomac river, Washington, DC, January 30, 2025. The plane was involved in a fatal collision with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter last night. (Leigh Green for Fox News Digital)

Officials aim to prevent crashes

Duffy acknowledged past oversight, saying there were too many close calls and authorities should have addressed the issues earlier. He said using AI to identify and address potential air traffic risks nationwide can prevent another tragedy.

"Are there any other DCAs out there?" Duffy said investigators asked themselves. "We're using AI to help us analyze different hot spots in the country and taking action before you have the tragedy of what we saw on the 29th of January."

