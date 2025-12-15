Fairfax County considers lowering speed limits to 20 mph in some neighborhoods

The Brief Fairfax County is considering lowering speed limits from 25 mph to 20 mph in four districts: Dranesville, Hunter Mill, Mason, and Providence. Resident surveys are open through December 19 to gather community feedback. If approved, a pilot program would begin next summer, with evaluation scheduled for January 2027.



New 20-mile per hour speed limits could be coming soon to some Fairfax County neighborhoods.

Fairfax County’s Department of Transportation wants to lower the speed limit from 25-miles per hour to 20-miles per hour in four districts including Dranesville, Hunter Mill, Mason and Providence.

Surveys are currently live and open to residents from the four districts until December 19 to get feedback.

What's next:

Next steps include court leaders submitting the sign plan permit application to the state’s Department of Transportation.

A pilot program would go into effect in four zones next summer, followed by an evaluation period in January 2027.