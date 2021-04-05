Nationals scheduled to open season Tuesday against Braves

The Washington Nationals will open their season Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves after a series of COVID-19 related setbacks.

The team released the following statement Sunday.

"Major League Baseball announced tonight that the Washington Nationals will begin their season on Tuesday vs. the Atlanta Braves at National Park. The most recent round of test results of National personnel include no new positives. All of the Club's eligible personnel will be able to participate in baseball activities at National Park on Monday.

An announcement regarding the rescheduling of Monday's game vs. the Brazes and the postponed season-opening series vs. the New York Mets will be made when available."

The team was scheduled to start the season on Thursday against the Mets. The game, and then the entire series, was postponed after three Nationals players tested positive for COVID-19.