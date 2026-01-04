Man found dead in vehicle after shooting in Prince George’s County

article

The Brief A man was found dead inside a vehicle after a shooting in Prince George’s County. Police responded to a welfare check in the Watkins Park Drive area. Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.



A man was found dead inside a vehicle after a shooting in Prince George’s County on Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers with the Prince George’s County Police Department responded to a welfare check around 7:20 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Watkins Park Drive.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man inside a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police described the incident as a fatal shooting.

What we don't know:

The victim’s identity has not been released. Police have not said what led up to the shooting or whether any suspects are being sought.

What's next:

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No additional details have been released.