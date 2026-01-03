Three men killed in overnight shooting outside banquet hall on Saint Barnabas Road

article

The Brief Three adult men were killed in a shooting early Saturday in Prince George’s County. The shooting happened in a parking lot outside a banquet hall on Saint Barnabas Road. Homicide detectives are investigating and have not released suspect information.



Three adult men were pronounced dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in Prince George’s County.

What we know:

Prince George’s County Police say officers responded around 2:10 a.m. to reports of a shooting in the 4300 block of Saint Barnabas Road.

Police say the shooting occurred in the parking lot of a banquet hall, where officers found three adult male victims. All three men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide Unit detectives, patrol officers and evidence technicians remain on scene as the investigation continues.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identities of the victims or information about a suspect or motive. Investigators have also not said whether the shooting was targeted or if there is an ongoing threat to the public.

What's next:

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Prince George’s County Police or submit tips anonymously through Crime Solvers.