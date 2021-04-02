Nationals-Mets opening series postponed due to COVID-19 related issues

The remainder of the Washington Nationals-New York Mets opening series has been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues, the Nationals announced Friday.

In a statement the team said:

"Major League Baseball announced today that the remainder of the weekend’s series between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets at National Parks, which includes games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, had been postponed due to continued follow-up testing and contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization.

A general view of National Park in an 18 frame High Dynamic Range composite image as the Nationals work out during Summer Camp on July 4, 2020, in Washington D.C. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We will continue to provide scheduling updates as available."

The long awaited season opener on Thursday was cancelled after three players tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team said they were going to honor fans and the 2019 World Series Championship team and re-raise the World Series Champions flag instead of the traditional opening day ceremonial pitch.