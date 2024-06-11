National Portrait Gallery's newest exhibit celebrates life of James Baldwin

article

On the centennial of the birth of prolific writer James Baldwin, fans of his work will have an exciting new chance to engage with the writer and his impact on American history thanks to the National Portrait Gallery.

The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery has announced a new exhibit entitled "This Morning, This Evening, So Soon: James Baldwin and the Voices of Queer Resistance" that celebrates the 100th anniversary of the life of writer, essayist, playwright and activist.

Born on August 2 1924, in Harlem, New York, Baldwin used his work to speak boldly about America and its history. "This Morning, This Evening, So Soon: James Baldwin and the Voices of Queer Resistance," presents portraits and other media to reveal how Baldwin’s sexuality, faith, artistic curiosities and notions of masculinity— coupled with his involvement in the Civil Rights Movement — helped to shape him and consequentially America. Images feature Baldwin alongside other gay civil rights activists who affected his life, as well as portraits of fellow creatives such as Beauford Delaney, Essex Hemphill, filmmaker Marlon Riggs and singer Simone.

Curated by the National Gallery’s Director of Curatorial Affairs, Rhea L. Combs in consultation with Hilton Als, Pulitzer Prize-winning author and New Yorker staff writer, the one-room exhibition will explore Baldwin’s legacy alongside his contemporaries in art, music, film, literature and activism.

The exhibition will be available to view from July 12, 2024 through April 20, 2025.