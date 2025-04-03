Man indicted after allegedly kicking stranger’s toddler down DC Metro escalator

The Brief William Woodson, 26, faces three felony charges, including first-degree child cruelty. The 2-year-old victim sustained head injuries and was hospitalized with a mild concussion. The incident occurred July 24, 2023, at the Mount Vernon Square Metro station.



A D.C. man is facing charges after he allegedly kicked a stranger’s two-year-old child down an escalator at a Metro station in the District.

Man indicted for allegedly kicking toddler down DC Metro escalator

What we know:

William Woodson, 26, was indicted Wednesday by a D.C. Superior Court grand jury on three felony counts, including first-degree child cruelty and assault.

On July 24, 2023 around 11:20 a.m., the victim’s mother was walking down the escalator at the Mount Vernon Square metro station with the toddler when Woodson allegedly kicked the boy from behind, causing him to fall. The victim sustained significant injuries to his head and face in the fall.

According to D.C.’s U.S. Attorney's Office, the victim’s mother followed Woodson and identified him to police.

Child hospitalized after escalator incident

The boy was bleeding from the head and lost consciousness as he was taken to Children’s Hospital. He remained hospitalized for approximately twelve hours and was diagnosed with a mild concussion before being discharged to his mother.

The case is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department and the Metropolitan Transit Police Department.