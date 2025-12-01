The Brief Beckstrom was killed, Wolfe remains critical. Lakanwal charged with murder, motive unknown. U.S. halts asylum, Afghan visas paused.



President Donald Trump said Sunday he has invited the family of a National Guard member fatally shot last week to the White House. He added that he spoke with her parents, who he described as "devastated."

What we know:

U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom was killed in Wednesday’s shooting in Washington, D.C. Her colleague, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, was seriously wounded and remains in critical condition.

The president said he has discussed a White House visit with the parents of both West Virginia National Guard members.

"I said, 'When you’re ready, because that's a tough thing, come to the White House. We're going to honor Sarah," Trump told reporters according to the Associated Press. "And likewise with Andrew, recover or not."

Communities in West Virginia have held vigils honoring the soldiers, including one Saturday night at Webster County High School, where Beckstrom once attended classes.

"Sarah was the kind of student that teachers hoped for, she carried herself with quiet strength, a contagious smile and a positive energy that lifted people around her," said Gabriel Markle, the school's principal. "She was sweet, caring and always willing to help others."

Beckstrom, 20, and Wolfe, 24, were serving with the West Virginia National Guard under President Trump’s crime‑fighting initiative, which placed the D.C. police force under federal control.

National Guard shooting in DC: US halts all asylum decisions, no motive determined

Suspect identified, no motive determined

Charges against the man accused of shooting two National Guard members were upgraded to first‑degree murder Friday after Beckstrom died, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia announced. Investigators are still working to determine a motive.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro's office said charges against Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, an Afghan national who worked with the CIA during the Afghanistan War, now include one count of first‑degree murder and two counts of assault with intent to kill while armed.

Halting all asylum decisions

The Trump administration said Friday it is halting all asylum decisions and pausing issuing visas for travelers with Afghan passports.

Trump called the shooting a "terrorist attack" and criticized the Biden administration for allowing Afghans who worked with U.S. forces during the Afghanistan War to enter the country. He has also said he wants to "permanently pause migration" from poorer nations and expel millions of immigrants.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Joseph Edlow said in a post on X that asylum decisions will be paused "until we can ensure that every alien is vetted and screened to the maximum degree possible."

Experts say the United States has rigorous vetting systems for asylum‑seekers. Claims filed through U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services have long faced backlogs, and critics argue the slowdown has worsened under the Trump administration.

