DC weather: Bitter cold Tuesday, chance of snow flurries late Friday

The Brief Bitter cold grips D.C. Tuesday with highs only in the mid-30s. Showers possible Wednesday, with temperatures holding in the 40s through Friday. A storm system could bring flurries late Friday into Saturday before another cold weekend.



Extremely cold temperatures grip the Washington, D.C. region Tuesday, with a chance of flurries or snow showers by late Friday into the weekend.

What we know:

The area woke up to one of the coldest mornings of the season, with temperatures in the teens and 20s. Expect some sunshine, but highs will only reach the mid-30s, which is well below average for this time of year.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says we’ll stay dry Tuesday before showers are possible on Wednesday. Temperatures will briefly climb into the 40s on Wednesday, with highs holding in the 40s Thursday and Friday.

What's next:

By late Friday, Grenda says a storm system could brush the area and possibly bring a chance of isolated flurries or snow showers into Saturday morning. The weekend will turn colder again, with frigid air lingering into early next week.

A winter storm that hit areas south of D.C. on Monday prompted some school systems to close or delay openings on Tuesday. Check those closings and delays online.