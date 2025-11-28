Afghan national facing murder charge for DC shooting after National Guard member dies

The Brief U.S. Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom died Thursday, one day after she and another West Virginia National Guard member were shot in Washington, D.C. The suspect, 29-year-old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, is facing a first-degree murder charge. Beckstrom and Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe have been in Washington since August on President Donald Trump's executive order.



The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking a first-degree murder charge against the man accused of ambushing and shooting two West Virginia National Guard members in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, after one of the Guard members died from their injuries.

Sarah Beckstrom dies after D.C. shooting

What we know:

U.S. Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom died on Thursday, President Donald Trump and West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey announced.

Beckstrom and Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe were ambushed and shot around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, just blocks from the White House. Trump announced that Beckstrom died from her injuries on Thanksgiving Day; Wolfe remains in the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect, 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, allegedly opened fire with a revolver at the two guard members. Lakanwal is in custody, also in critical condition.

Beckstrom and Wolfe had been in D.C. since August after Trump's executive order deploying the National Guard. The shooting happened less than a day after they were both deputized to continue their patrols.

First-degree murder charge

Lakanwal originally faced three counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence and two counts of assault with intent to kill while armed. But, after Beckstrom's death on Thursday, the DOJ tells FOX 5 that it is also adding one count of first-degree murder.

What they're saying:

During a call with service members on Thursday, Trump described Beckstrom as "outstanding in every way."

Morrisey called Beckstrom and Wolfe "West Virginia heroes" who "were serving our country and protecting our nation’s capital when they were maliciously attacked."

Photos via West Virginia National Guard.

Morrisey issued a proclamation to observe a moment of silence for the two guard members on Friday at 2:15 p.m., and ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Beckstrom.

"The people of West Virginia stand united in condemning this cowardly and evil act," Morrisey said. "We honor SSgt Wolfe for his courage, and we honor SPC Beckstrom for making the ultimate sacrifice in service to her state and nation."

Suspect is Afghan asylum seeker

Photo of Rahmanullah Lakanwal, as seen at a Thursday morning press conference.

The backstory:

Lakanwal, an Afghan national, has been in the U.S. since 2021, after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. On Thursday, Trump blamed the Biden administration for Lakanwal's presence in the U.S., saying that he wasn't properly vetted, though the Department of Justice's Inspector General in June found that there was sufficient vetting.

Fox News has also reported that Lakanwal's asylum application was approved under the Trump administration.

DC shooting investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have said it's too early to discuss a motive for the shooting. The FBI Director told reporters that this is an open coast-to-coast terrorism investigation, asking any possible witnesses to contact the FBI.