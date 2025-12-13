Snow expected tonight across DC, Maryland, Virginia: Forecast, totals, winter weather alerts

article

The Brief A storm system will bring snow that sticks to roads and surfaces tonight into Sunday morning across the D.C., Maryland and northern Virginia region. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 8 p.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. Sunday. Most areas will see 1 to 3 inches of snow, with up to 5 inches possible in parts of Maryland.



A quick-moving winter storm will likely bring the first meaningful snowfall of the season to the D.C. region tonight, with slippery travel expected overnight into early Sunday as temperatures stay cold enough for snow to stick.

What we know:

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Washington, D.C., central and northern Maryland and northern Virginia from 8 p.m. tonight through 7 a.m. Sunday.

Forecasts call for:

1 to 3 inches of snow for much of the Washington–Baltimore region

4 to 5 inches possible in parts of Baltimore County and northeastern Maryland

A brief period of rain at the start in some spots before quickly changing to snow

Meteorologists say a narrow band of heavier snow could set up late tonight, briefly dropping visibility to less than half a mile and allowing snow to pile up faster.

Snow totals and impacts

Once the precipitation turns fully to snow, travel may become slippery across the region.

Expected snowfall amounts:

D.C. metro: 1–3 inches

Montgomery and Prince George’s counties: 1–3 inches

Howard and Anne Arundel counties: 1–3 inches

Baltimore region: 2–4 inches, with isolated 5-inch totals

Northern Virginia (Fairfax, Arlington, Alexandria): 1–3 inches

Temperatures fall into the upper 20s and low 30s, helping the snow accumulate on untreated roads, sidewalks and bridges.

Why this storm matters

This system marks the first snow of the season that will actually stick for the D.C. area. The storm arrives as yet another blast of Arctic air drops into the Mid-Atlantic.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the weakening of the polar vortex is allowing cold air to spill south, setting the stage for any moisture tonight to fall as snow.

What’s next

Snow is expected to taper off by mid to late Sunday morning. A Gale Warning is also in effect for the Chesapeake Bay and tidal Potomac starting Sunday morning, and wind chills near 0°F are possible late Sunday night into Monday.

Residents should monitor local forecasts and plan for slower travel overnight and early Sunday.