2 National Guard members shot: Here’s what we know about them

The Brief On Wednesday afternoon, two National Guard members from West Virginia were critically injured in what authorities called an ambush as they were patrolling D.C.'s streets — just blocks away from the White House. Thursday morning, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro identified them as Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Andrew Wolfe, 24. Both remain in critical condition.



On Wednesday afternoon, two National Guard members from West Virginia were critically injured in what authorities called an ambush as they were patrolling D.C.'s streets — just blocks away from the White House.

Thursday morning, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro identified them as Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Andrew Wolfe, 24. Both remained in critical condition after undergoing surgery.

"Just pray for my family…pray for my son," Wolfe's father, Jason Wolfe, told FOX 5 NY; he works for the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office in West Virginia.

Photo via Facebook/@Berkeley County Sheriff's Dept. - WV

What we know:

Both were with the West Virginia National Guard.

"These are dedicated service members who were performing their duties in service to our nation, and they are currently in critical condition," Pirro said. "They have undergone surgery. We pray for their well-being as they continue to be cared for in the best possible way."

According to a press release from the West Virginia National Guard, Wolfe entered service in 2019 and Beckstrom entered service in 2023.

Both guard members had been on Task Force orders in the district since the beginning of the federal takeover in August.

"They were shot less than 24 hours after they were deputized to maintain their status to conduct presence patrols," according to a statement from the Joint D.C. Task Force, Public Affairs division.

Shooter in custody

Dig deeper:

The shooting happened at the corner of 17th and I Streets in the northwest quadrant of the city.

Agents from the U.S. Secret Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on scene, as National Guard troops stood sentry nearby. At least one helicopter landed on the National Mall.

What they're saying:

President Donald Trump warned in a statement on social media that the "animal" who shot the guard members "will pay a very steep price."

"God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!"

The backstory:

In August, more than 300 West Virginia National Guard (WVNG) members were deployed to D.C. as part of Joint Task Force-D.C.

Their initial set of orders ended Nov. 17. On Nov. 18, West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey extended support to Joint Task Force-D.C. through Dec. 31, authorizing WVNG members to volunteer for continued service in the nation's capital.

The WVNG says approximately 160 Guard members volunteered to stay on duty and remain in D.C. on Title 32, U.S.C., federally funded orders.