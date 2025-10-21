National Guard could remain in DC through 2026

District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb says National Guard troops may be staying far longer than expected, possibly through the summer of 2026, when the nation celebrates its 250th anniversary.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh reports the National Guard first arrived in August after President Trump declared a crime emergency in the city.

Two months later, roughly 2,500 troops remain on duty as part of the "Safe and Beautiful" mission, working alongside local police and federal agencies.

Troops may stay longer

In new court filings submitted Friday, Schwalb argues the deployment has shifted from a temporary assignment to a long-term military presence. He cites a recently released email from the Guard’s commanding general instructing troops to "winterize" and prepare for a "long-term persistent presence."

Schwalb argues the mission violates federal law prohibiting military forces from performing domestic law enforcement. The White House disagrees, saying the president has full authority to deploy the Guard to protect federal assets and support police operations.

Public reaction mixed

Public reaction remains mixed, but many residents FOX 5 spoke with expressed concern about the extended stay in the city.

