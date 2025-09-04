National Guard deployment in DC extended to November, per Army memo

The National Guard will remain deployed in Washington, D.C. until November 30, according to documents obtained by FOX News.

What we know:

In a memorandum from Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, the National Guard's deployment in D.C. will be extended through November 30, "to continue supporting the President's ongoing efforts to restore law and order in the District of Columbia."

The 30-day deployment was supposed to end on September 10.

A White House official tells FOX 5 that they would not get ahead of President Donald Trump on any potential announcements regarding an extension, but that Trump is "committed to the long-term safety and security of Washington DC for its residents and visitors."

The D.C. mayor's office told FOX 5 DC that they had nothing to say in regards to an extension of the National Guard deployment beyond comments earlier that the administration is working to end the takeover.

"I want the message to be clear to the Congress, we have a framework to request or use federal resources in our city," Bowser said Wednesday. "We don’t need a presidential emergency."

CNN reported earlier this week that an extension of the National Guard deployment would be to make sure troops and their families get military benefits like housing allowances and health care, which National Guard troops are only entitled to for deployments over 30 days.

Local perspective:

On Thursday, the District of Columbia's Attorney General Brian Schwalb filed a lawsuit to block what he is calling an "illegal deployment" of National Guard troops, arguing that it amounts to an "involuntary military occupation."

The lawsuit argues that the President's deployment of nearly 2,300 National Guard troops in DC exceeds his authority. These troops have been placed under the command of the Department of Defense and deputized by the US Marshals Service, which Schwalb claims violates laws prohibiting military involvement in local law enforcement.

Schwalb emphasizes that the federal government is overstepping boundaries by asserting control over National Guard troops without calling them into active federal service.

By the numbers:

The most recent data from Attorney General Pam Bondi shows that as of September 4, there have been a total of 1,841 arrests and 188 illegal firearms seized since the takeover began on August 11.

The latest seizures include 81 additional arrests and 13 more illegal firearms recovered yesterday, with one firearm found at a school in downtown Washington, D.C.

Attorney General Bondi has stated that the mission is "making the nation's capital safe again for all Americans."