National Guard remains in DC following Trump's federal takeover

The federal takeover of D.C. police may be over, but the National Guard is still in the city and wards across the city are deciding how to put them to work.

What's happening:

Given the National Guard’s presence in D.C. has been extended through Nov. 30, an ANC commissioner in Ward 8, Tom Donohue, called a meeting Tuesday night to educate and take questions about what it would mean to invite the national guard into their neighborhood.

"We’re inviting the beautification part of this project into our communities, you know, and so, it’s important that we know that, you know, we’re not gonna see them with guns and we’re not gonna see them, you know, be there for show force," Donohue said. "But having their presence, I think it’s more community related."

Dig deeper:

While Guard members would not be armed there has been an emphasis on how their presence does directly impact crime.

According to MPD, in the last 30 days, the Fairlawn community has seen a significant decrease in crime with police working alongside the federal government.

There have been no homicides, robberies are down 67% and an 80% decrease in car break-ins.

But their orders under President Donald Trump are two fold – security and beautification, and according to D.C. National Guard Director Marcus Hunt, that extends beyond removing graffiti and picking up trash.

Hunt says some neighborhoods have accepted the Guard’s help, while others have declined.

Commissioner Donohue plans to bring the results of the meeting to the full commission.