Mugshot shows man accused of holding 4 adults, 1 child hostage inside Arlington Wells Fargo bank

Authorities have released the mugshot of a man they say held four adults and one child hostage inside an Arlington Wells Fargo bank for nearly an hour.

Police say Oscar Gonzalez Allarenja, 30, of Durham, North Carolina walked into the bank in the 3100 block of Washington Boulevard just after 3 p.m. Tuesday and grabbed an employee.

Oscar Gonzalez Allarenja

He allegedly indicated he had a firearm before demanding cash and walking behind the counter.

The Arlington County Police Department dispatched their Emergency Response Team to the bank and took him into custody without incident after about an hour.

The adults and child safely exited the bank. No injuries were reported.

Police say no cash was reported stolen and no weapon was located on scene.

Allarenja faces bank robbery and abduction charges. He is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.

"The safety and security of our customers and employees is our most important priority, and we are incredibly relieved and grateful that the situation has been resolved with no physical injuries to any of our employees or customers," bank officials said in a statement. "We are appreciative of the work of the Arlington Police Department in reaching a peaceful resolution and will continue to do everything we can to assist authorities as they investigate the situation."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 703-228-4180.