Suspect arrested after holding 5 people hostage inside Arlington Wells Fargo bank: police

A hostage situation at an Arlington Wells Fargo ended with no one being hurt Tuesday, and police have a suspect in custody.

Arlington County police said the five people — four adults and one child — who were being held hostage for nearly an hour have safely exited the bank.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers ordered the man who had barricaded himself inside the bank to come out. And eventually, they said, he complied. No injuries were reported. And thus far, police have not found a weapon.

The Arlington County Police Department received a call Tuesday about an armed robbery at the bank around 3:09 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene in the 3100 block of Washington Boulevard, they realized the suspect was still inside the bank holding employees and patrons hostage.

Police said the suspect told employees he had a weapon when he entered the bank and demanded they hand over money.

