1 suspect arrested after 6 people stabbed in Northeast DC : police

A suspect has been arrested after a stabbing incident in Northeast, D.C. left several people injured, according to police.

What they're saying:

The incident occurred in the area of Montello Avenue and Simms Place Northeast. According to authorities, several adults were stabbed, not juveniles. There are currently five known victims.

Police have shutdown Montello Avenue from Neal Street to Raum Street NE in both directions. Drivers are advised to use alternative routes.

What we don't know:

The number of adults stabbed still remains unknown. No word on the condition of the victims.

A suspect has been arrested after a stabbing incident in Northeast, D.C. left several people injured, according to police.