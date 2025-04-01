Alleged MS-13 street gang leader arrested in Virginia will face judge Tuesday

The Brief Alleged MS-13 leader Henrry Josue Villatoro Santos, 24, was arrested in Dale City, Va. He was forced from hiding with a stun grenade and now faces gun and immigration charges. The arrest is part of a crackdown targeting nearly 600 suspects; MS-13 is designated as a foreign terrorist organization.



Henrry Josue Villatoro Santos, 24, an alleged high-ranking MS-13 gang leader from El Salvador, that was arrested last week at a townhouse in Dale City, Virginia is scheduled to appear before a judge on Tuesday.

Authorities describe Santos as one of MS-13’s top three leaders in the United States. He was living in a garage bedroom and had been under surveillance for allegedly directing gang activity. During the operation, agents deployed a stun grenade to force him from hiding. Santos was taken into custody on an outstanding administrative immigration warrant and faces charges of illegal gun possession after several firearms were discovered during a search of the premises.

Suspect faces gun and immigration charges

What we know:

The Trump administration touted the arrest as a significant step toward fulfilling its campaign promises to curb illegal immigration and dismantle gangs.

"Despite the tremendous success of this task force, I want the public to know that this is just the beginning of our efforts. We have a sense of urgency about this, and we do not plan on stopping until everyone of these violent gang members is off the streets," said Erik Siebert, interim U.S. Attorney for the eastern district of Virginia. "To the criminals I just have to say, we’re coming."

Task force targets nearly 600 MS-13 affiliates

Siebert noted that the task force has identified nearly 600 targets, although officials would not disclose the specifics of their intelligence technology.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration designated MS-13—also known as Mara Salvatrucha—as a foreign terrorist organization, joining seven other Latin American criminal groups in that classification.