Sheriff’s office rules out hate crime after second-grader found hanging in school bathroom

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has released new findings in its investigation into a controversial incident involving two students at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School.

The review, which included security footage, witness re-interviews, and new testimony, determined the event was not a hate crime or motivated by any form of bias or discrimination.

According to the sheriff’s office, both students involved share the same demographic background, and there is no evidence suggesting racial or discriminatory intent. The investigation also found no indication of criminal behavior, although details about what transpired in the school bathroom remain unclear.

Last week, a letter was sent home to families by the school principal mentioning two children were "horseplaying" in a bathroom when the second-grader wound up on a stall-door hook and was unable to get down. The second-grader, who was reportedly struggling to breathe, was freed after the older student ran to the school office for help. The school principal intervened and called 911.

The second-grader’s mother later shared the story on Instagram, where it quickly went viral, prompting public concern and demands for accountability.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office explained that under Maryland law, a fourth-grade student cannot be charged with a crime due to his age. However, any violations of the school’s code of conduct will be handled by Charles County Public Schools.

The boy’s mother previously told FOX 5’s David Kaplan that her desire for action was motivated by preventing similar incidents.

"We want it to be the last time it happens," she said. "I want to bring awareness to every county in the world… We need hall monitors. Somebody needs to monitor the kids. Why [are] so many kids in the bathroom? We just need answers."

The boy, who was treated at a children’s hospital on Friday, was discharged Saturday and is continuing to recover at home.