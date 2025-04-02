‘He's a winner’: Maryland women's basketball coach Brenda Frese talks Buzz Williams hire

The Brief Brenda Frese praised Buzz Williams as a proven winner and a great fit for Maryland. Williams is the first to coach teams in the Big East, ACC, SEC, and Big Ten. He faces the challenge of restoring stability after a turbulent period for the Terps.



The buzz about Buzz Williams, the new leader of the Terps men's basketball team, is undeniable. Just ask Maryland women's basketball coach Brenda Frese.

Frese applauds Buzz Williams hire as new Terps coach

What they're saying:

"It's a tremendous hire. I mean, he's a winner. He's showing at every stop that he's been to that he gets the job done. He's dynamic," Frese told FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez on Wednesday ahead of Williams’s official introduction.

Williams joins Maryland after six seasons at Texas A&M, having previously coached at Virginia Tech, Marquette, and New Orleans. According to the Associated Press, he will become the first to lead teams in the Big East, ACC, Southeastern Conference, and Big Ten.

"It is an honor and privilege to be named the head coach of the University of Maryland men’s basketball team," Williams said in a statement released on Tuesday. "In leading this program, I promise to uphold the history of Maryland basketball and make Terp Nation proud with the men who represent this institution."

READ MORE: Maryland hires Buzz Williams for Terps basketball coach

Frese shared that when the news of Williams’ hire broke, coaches from across the country reached out to her, praising him as an excellent fit for Maryland.

Frese highlighted Williams' proven track record and shared how the news of his hiring has energized the campus. "It's a great day to be a Terp!" she said.

Williams brings experience and high expectations to Maryland

Frese said Maryland was one of only four schools this season to have both its men’s and women’s basketball teams advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. "Maryland is one of the best schools in the county," she added, saying she expects Terps fans to throw their full support behind Williams' program. "I can't wait for him and his staff to get started."

Williams' initial challenge will be restoring stability to Maryland following several turbulent weeks. As the Terps began their NCAA Tournament journey, former coach Kevin Willard voiced concerns about the program's lack of support at the university. Around the same time, athletic director Damon Evans departed for SMU.

Following Maryland's elimination from the tournament, Willard left to accept the head coaching role at Villanova.

Days later, Colleen Sorem, serving as interim athletic director, successfully secured Williams, who led Marquette to three Sweet 16 appearances and guided Virginia Tech to one.

READ MORE: Villanova hires Terps' Kevin Willard as new basketball head coach

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Maryland women's basketball coach Brenda Frese