REAL ID deadline approaches: What you need to know about the requirements

The Brief Starting May 7, 2025, travelers must have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license to board domestic flights or access certain federal facilities. Passports and other approved IDs can still be used for travel if you don’t have a REAL ID. The new form of identification incorporates anti-counterfeiting technology and uses documentary evidence.



The REAL ID enforcement deadline is Wednesday, May 7, after years of delays. Here's everything you need to know about the requirements.

Miami, Florida, Miami International Airport, Homeland Security REAL ID message. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

What is REAL ID?

What we know:

The new form of identification incorporates anti-counterfeiting technology and uses documentary evidence and record checks to ensure a person is who they claim to be.

Passed by Congress in 2005, the REAL ID Act enacted the 9/11 Commission's recommendation that the Federal Government "set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses." The Act established minimum security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards and prohibits certain federal agencies from accepting for official purposes licenses and identification cards from states that do not meet these standards.

The official purposes include:

Accessing certain federal facilities

Boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft

Entering nuclear power plants

How to get a REAL ID?

What you can do:

Individuals can visit their local DMV office in order to get a REAL ID. You will need to provide documentation showing the following:

1) Full Legal Name

2) Date of Birth

3) Social Security Number

4) Two Proofs of Address of Principal Residence

5) Lawful Status.

Use these links to check D.C., Maryland, and Virginia DMVs for any additional requirements:

DC Department of Motor Vehicles

Maryland Department of Transportation

Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles

What's next:

REAL IDs will also be required to enter some federal facilities such as military bases.

