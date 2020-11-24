Montgomery County to limit gatherings to 10; require masks inside and outside

Montgomery County has announced that as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, gatherings will be limited to 10 people, and everyone will be required to wear a mask whether they’re inside or outside.

READ MORE: Montgomery County Executive calls for Phase 1 rollback

The order comes one day after County Executive Marc Elrich pleaded for a roll back to phase 1 restrictions in order to curb a resurgent coronavirus in Maryland.

According to the order from the health department, face shields will not satisfy the requirement to wear coverings inside and outside of facilities in the county.

After months of declining cases, the novel coronavirus is once again on the rise across the state of Maryland.

Governor Larry Hogan last week rolled back a number of reopening guidelines, and then announced on Monday that “compliance units” would be deployed to make sure the restrictions would be adhered to.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to launch 'compliance units' this week amid COVID-19 surge

The statewide positivity rate stood at 6.88% on Monday. Most states strive to maintain less than 5%.

You can read the complete order here.