Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to launch 'compliance units' this week amid COVID-19 surge

As coronavirus cases continue to climb in the DMV and across the country, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced at a press conference on Monday that the state will launch a wide-scale compliance operation to ensure that residents and businesses are adhering to restrictions and health precautions.

The statewide positivity rate stands at 6.88% as of Monday. Most jurisdictions and health officials say states should strive to keep that number around 5%.

Gov. Hogan's announcement comes nearly a week after implementing further restrictions for Maryland, including a 10 p.m. alcohol curfew for bars and restaurants, limited capacity for retail establishments and no fans allowed at stadiums or racetracks.

Those restrictions went into place Friday, Nov. 20. Now, Gov. Hogan says compliance units will be sent to every county in the state beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Their job will be to monitor activity at restaurants and retail businesses to make sure the restrictions are in place and health guidelines, such as wearing a mask and social distancing, are being followed.

Hogan has not yet announced any further travel restrictions than those already in place, but discouraged travel ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, including for college students who may have planned on coming back from school to see older loved ones.

"I cannot stress how reckless that behavior would be this year," Gov. Hogan said.

Hogan also announced a 24/7 phone line and email that Marylanders can contact to support compliance teams and report any behavior that violates restrictions and guidelines. Residents can call (833) 979-2266 or send an email to Prevent.Covid@maryland.gov.