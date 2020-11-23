Montgomery County Executive calls for Phase 1 rollback

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced a host of new restrictions last week as the state saw a new resurgence of the novel coronavirus – but at least one county executive is saying that’s not enough.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich Tweeted around midnight:

“Need to go back to Phase 1. We're in danger of overwhelming hospitals, the projections for MD aren't good - small steps won't bend the curve in the right direction. We need the new Admin to get real assistance to businesses that bear this load. It's not blue or red, it's all of us”

It was unclear whether Elrich was referring to the state as a whole, or to Montgomery County specifically.

The suburban D.C. county implemented new restrictions of its own in November, ordering places including bars, restaurants, salons, bowling alleys and houses of worship to operate at 25 percent capacity down from 50 percent.

In addition, gatherings have been limited from 50 people to 25 people.

Hogan is scheduled to address the state's response to the novel coronavirus at 4 p.m.

FOX 5 has reached out to Elrich for additional comments.