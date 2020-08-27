Montgomery County nursing homes fined hundreds of thousands for COVID-19 violations

Three Montgomery County nursing homes are the latest targets of Maryland’s crackdowns on care facilities that have violated COVID-19 guidelines.

Nearly 80 residents died at the three facilities during the outbreak – two in Rockville, one in Kensington – and more than 270 have become infected.

Collingswood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center was fined $275,000; Potomac Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center was fined $120,000; and the Kensington Healthcare Center was fined $294,000.

The Washington Post described the state’s measures against the three facilities as “among the most serious actions taken against nursing homes in Maryland since the start of the pandemic.”

Nursing homes have been of particular concern during the novel coronavirus pandemic because they place the most vulnerable targets in close proximity.

Early on in the pandemic, Sagepoint Senior Living in La Plata’s reported deficiencies led to a fine of $10,000 a day.

