Montgomery, Prince George’s nursing homes among those fined by Maryland for COVID-19 response

One nursing home in Montgomery County and one in Prince George’s County are among four fined by the state of Maryland for their failure to test all residents and staff for the novel coronavirus.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that the testing requirement came from an order from Gov. Larry Hogan.

Hogan issued the order in April as the coronavirus spread.

Health inspections in June led to the fines.

A $10,000 fine was levied against Vita Adelphi Nursing and Rehab in Prince George’s County as well as the Nursing and Rehab Center at Stadium Place in Baltimore.

A $4,000 fine was issued against Potomac Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Montgomery County as well as Glen Burnie Health and Rehabilitation Center in Baltimore.

The Associated Press contributed to this report