Montgomery County names Dr. Monifa McKnight new superintendent of schools

The Montgomery County Board of Education has named Dr. Monifa McKnight new superintendent of schools. The vote came Tuesday and was unanimous.

The vote comes more than six months after former Superintendent, Doctor Jack Smith's resignation and arrives as some parents come forward with concerns over the selection process.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick reports that Smith retired last spring saying he needed to spend more time with his wife in Maine and a seriously ill grandson. His resignation came as schools were returning to hybrid learning following COVID-19 related lockdowns.

Interim Superintendent, Dr. Monifa McKnight, was thought to be the top choice ahead of the vote. Alnwick reports she was Deputy Superintendent under Smith and honored as the 2015 Maryland State Principal of the Year.

McKnight and the School Board have been praised by some for maintaining the commitment to in-person instruction but criticized by others for widespread student quarantines, staffing shortages, confusing communication and school safety issues, Alnwick reports.

Alnwick says last month, the Montgomery County Education Association passed a resolution of "no confidence" in school leadership's ability "to effectively address the current crisis in our schools."

Some controversy has surrounded the search after parent groups learned the firm contracted to find the next superintendent also employs the former superintendent, Alnwick says.

Joseph Hawkins of the Parents Coalition describes Montgomery County Public Schools' search as shrouded in secrecy.

"I think it would be difficult to be completely satisfied given the lack of transparency that takes place so yes if she’s appointed, she’s appointed, but we don’t know really what happened behind those closed doors," Hawkins said. "We don’t even know the other candidates!"

In an email to FOX 5, Dr. Jack Smith confirmed he does indeed work with the company that is helping MCPS find his replacement. However, he says he has not been involved with the school system's search.

"There is no conflict," Smith wrote in the e-mail.

MCPS reiterated Smith's response, saying it has "remained committed to maintaining confidentiality for the extent possible."

The School Board did cast a nationwide search and Dr. McKnight did apply for the job, Alnwick says.

Montgomery County is Maryland's largest school district.