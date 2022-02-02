Parents concerned with Montgomery County Public Schools' superintendent search

Montgomery County Public Schools says it will announce its new superintendent on Tuesday, Feb. 8, but tonight, some parents in the county are raising questions over transparency in the hiring process.

The Parents Coalition of Montgomery wants to know why former Superintendent Dr. Jack Smith, now works for the company hired to find his replacement.

Dr. Monifa McKnight, Smith's former deputy, is now acting superintendent and is a candidate for the job.

Joseph Hawkins of the Parents Coalition describes MCPS' search as shrouded in secrecy.

"I think it would be difficult to be completely satisfied given the lack of transparency that takes place so yes if she’s appointed, she’s appointed, but we don’t know really what happened behind those closed doors," Hawkins said. "We don’t even know the other candidates!"

In an email to FOX 5, Dr. Jack Smith confirmed he does indeed work with the company that is helping MCPS find his replacement. However, he says he has not been involved with the school system's search.

"There is no conflict," Smith wrote in the e-mail.

MCPS reiterated Smith's response, saying it has "remained committed to maintaining confidentiality for the extent possible."