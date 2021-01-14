Montgomery County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Jack R. Smith announces retirement

Montgomery County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Jack R. Smith announced Thursday that he plans to retire from the school district in June 2021.

"MCPS staff are among the most talented and dedicated in this country," Dr. Smith said. "The work we have done together around the equity accountability framework, the allocation of resources, student well-being, technology and the expansion of early childhood programs are among a host of system improvements that I am proud of."

Smith served as the interim Maryland state superintendent of schools prior to becoming MCPS's superintendent in 2016.

Montgomery County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jack R. Smith at Jackson Road Elementary School in Silver Spring, MD on September 5, 2017. (Photo by Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

In a letter to staff, Smith said he is retiring so he can spend more time with his family.

He will remain as superintendent until June 1.

A new interim superintendent will be named by the Board of Education soon.