Montgomery County indoor mask mandate set to end Monday night

The indoor mask mandate in Montgomery County is set to expire Monday night at 11:59 p.m.

Patrons at restaurants, bars and retail stores will no longer have to wear masks inside, however, private businesses can still enforce mask wearing.

The Montgomery County Council extended the indoor mask mandate in January after a COVID-19 omicron variant spike.

D.C.'s indoor mask mandate is set to expire February 28 and indoor mask requirements will to be dialed back March 1, city officials say earlier this month.

On February 15, indoor venues in the District dropped their vaccine status checks. But businesses may choose to keep vaccination requirements in place.