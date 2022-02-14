DC indoor mask mandate set to expire Feb 28; indoor mask requirements to be dialed back March 1

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday that the city’s indoor mask mandate will expire February 28.

Bowser said cases have dropped by more than 90 percent since the height of the Omicron surge and there has been a 95 percent decline in hospitalizations.

The Mayor also said the District’s indoor mask requirements will be dialed back March 1.

Also, beginning Tuesday, February 15, indoor venues in the District will no longer be required to check vaccine status. Businesses may choose to keep vaccination requirements in place.

INDOOR MASK REQUIREMENTS

On March 1, masks will NOT be required at:

Restaurants and bars

Sports and entertainment venues

Gyms, recreation centers, and indoor athletic facilities

Houses of worship

Businesses

Grocery stores and pharmacies

Retail establishments

DC Government offices/areas with no public interaction

On March 1, masks STILL will be required at:

Any private business that wants to require use of masks by its employees or customers

Schools, childcare facilities, and libraries

Congregate facilities: nursing homes/assisted living facilities, shelters, dorms, and correctional facilities

Healthcare/medical facilities

Public transit, taxis, and rideshare vehicles

DC Government facilities with direct interaction between employees and the public (e.g., DMV service centers, DHS service centers)