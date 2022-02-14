DC indoor mask mandate set to expire Feb 28; indoor mask requirements to be dialed back March 1
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday that the city’s indoor mask mandate will expire February 28.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Bowser said cases have dropped by more than 90 percent since the height of the Omicron surge and there has been a 95 percent decline in hospitalizations.
The Mayor also said the District’s indoor mask requirements will be dialed back March 1.
Also, beginning Tuesday, February 15, indoor venues in the District will no longer be required to check vaccine status. Businesses may choose to keep vaccination requirements in place.
INDOOR MASK REQUIREMENTS
On March 1, masks will NOT be required at:
Restaurants and bars
Sports and entertainment venues
Gyms, recreation centers, and indoor athletic facilities
Houses of worship
Businesses
Grocery stores and pharmacies
Retail establishments
DC Government offices/areas with no public interaction
On March 1, masks STILL will be required at:
Any private business that wants to require use of masks by its employees or customers
Schools, childcare facilities, and libraries
Congregate facilities: nursing homes/assisted living facilities, shelters, dorms, and correctional facilities
Healthcare/medical facilities
Public transit, taxis, and rideshare vehicles
DC Government facilities with direct interaction between employees and the public (e.g., DMV service centers, DHS service centers)
Advertisement