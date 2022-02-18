Elrich would have kept Montgomery Co. mask mandates in place until lower transmission rate reached

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said he would have kept mask mandates in place until a lower rate of transmission was reached.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Elrich spoke with FOX 5 Friday. The County's indoor mask mandate is set to expire Monday, February 21.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich

"I probably would have kept the mask mandates in place until we hit at least moderate transmission," he said. "We went from high to substantial – which is progress."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

"I probably would have stayed a little more protective for a little bit longer," he added.

Advertisement

Elrich said the County will hold a 'Boosterama' event aimed at providing COVID-19 booster shots at Westfield Wheaton Mall Saturday, February 19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Free rapid test kits and N95 masks will be provided to those who get vaccinated.