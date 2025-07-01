The Brief Montgomery County’s gas-powered leaf blower ban is now in effect with $500 fines for violations. Battery-powered models are encouraged, with rebate programs for those who trade in gas machines. Lawmakers proposed a temporary exemption for landscapers, with a public hearing set for July 15.



A ban on the use of gas-powered leaf blowers and vacuums across Montgomery County took effect Tuesday, prohibiting their use on private, commercial and local government properties. Violators could face fines up to $500.

Ban takes effect

What we know:

The county first banned the sale of these machines last year, citing noise, fumes and environmental concerns—issues that gained new attention during the COVID-19 pandemic as more people worked and learned from home.

Battery-powered alternatives are now encouraged, with rebates offered for those who trade in gas models.

The new law exempts Montgomery County Public Schools and parks, which are state-managed. However, Councilmember Gabe Albornoz has introduced legislation to temporarily exempt landscaping companies, citing the financial burden on small businesses and limited time to transition. The exemption would apply during certain fall months and include a sunset clause.

A public hearing on Albornoz’s bill is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on July 15.

Read the full seasonal exemption legislation online.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Montgomery County gas-powered leaf blower ban takes effect, exemption proposed