Leaf it to electric: Gas blowers get the boot July 1 in Montgomery County

Starting July 1, Montgomery County will ban the use of gas-powered leaf blowers. The County Council approved the ban in 2023, citing concerns about noise pollution and environmental damage. The county already prohibited the sale of gas-powered blowers on July 1, 2024. The use ban takes effect next month.

First-time violators will face a $500 fine, and repeat offenders could pay $750. However, county officials say they will focus on educating residents and businesses before enforcing the law aggressively.

Now, new legislation could change the plan.

Councilmember Gabe Albornoz, who voted against the original ban, introduced a bill that would exempt professional landscapers. He argued that many landscapers cannot afford the transition to electric equipment. Speaking to FOX 5, Albornoz said, "It’s just been proven that the electric leaf blowers are not as strong, and they also cost three times as much as the gas-powered leaf blowers."

What they're saying:

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich opposes the exemption.

In an interview with FOX 5, he said, "I understand it costs money to keep people safe and deal with the leaf blowers. But somehow, a person should suffer negative health because someone doesn’t want to buy a battery?"

Landscaping businesses say the cost of switching to electric blowers is a major burden. Pineapple Landscaping in Bethesda told FOX 5 they’ve spent thousands on electric blowers, which weigh more and are causing back problems for their workers. County environmental officials say companies need to educate themselves about the ban.

Finn Neilsen, a local landscaper who owns Pineapple Landscaping in Bethesda believes the policy will hurt small businesses. "That whole unit is close to $2,000," Neilsen said. "I can buy a gas-powered leaf blower—on the higher end—for maybe $400, $500, or $600. This is $2,000!"

What's next:

To help with the transition, Montgomery County will launch a rebate program on July 1. Landscaping companies can apply for up to $1,500 to purchase electric blowers. Meanwhile, the County Council will not hear Albornoz’s proposed exemption bill until July 15.