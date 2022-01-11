Montgomery County considering COVID-19 vaccine passport proposal

The Montgomery County Council is considering a proposal for a COVID-19 vaccine passport that would be required for patrons to enter bars, restaurants and other businesses.

The proposal says residents would be required to show proof of vaccination at restaurants, bars, coffee shops, entertainment venues, fitness centers, conference centers and other indoor facilities.

Many bar and restaurant owners FOX 5 spoke with say they like the idea of the vaccine passport.

"All our employees are vaccinated. Most of them have gotten their boosters already," says Alan Pohoryles of Tommy Joe's. "So, it would definitely make everybody feel more comfortable if we knew all our customers did that too."

If approved, the Montgomery County rule would be phased in over two months but would not require proof of a booster.

Council vice president Gabe Albornoz says for some, that's akin to having an expired passport and something that needs to be discussed.

"We won't move forward until we feel comfortable moving forward, that our questions have been answered, we've engaged with key stakeholders," he says. "This is too important for us to be able to rush through, acknowledging the situation on the ground, but with the number of breakthrough cases that are occurring right now and the fact that the passport, at the moment, only covers the two dosages which doesn't appear to be very helpful at the moment."

The vote on this proposal is planned for Jan. 18.