Montgomery County Executive calls on state for emergency declaration as vaccine passport considered
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Legislation is being finalized as of Wednesday in Montgomery County concerning a possible vaccine passport as healthcare workers in the state are navigating a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich held a briefing with county health leaders on Wednesday joining the Maryland Hospital Association calling on Governor Larry Hogan to declare a state of emergency based on the recent surge in cases and hospitalizations.
Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations are reportedly reaching record levels, primarily driven by unvaccinated patients.
Hospital workers are also seeing a dramatic increase in the number of pregnant patients with COVID-19.
County health leaders are also holding off on ending an indoor mask mandate for now.
FOX 5 is told the vaccine passport will go over to council Wednesday evening or Thursday at the latest and would mirror the vaccine mandate D.C. put in place earlier this month.