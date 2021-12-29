Montgomery County Executive calls on state for emergency declaration as vaccine passport considered

Legislation is being finalized as of Wednesday in Montgomery County concerning a possible vaccine passport as healthcare workers in the state are navigating a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich held a briefing with county health leaders on Wednesday joining the Maryland Hospital Association calling on Governor Larry Hogan to declare a state of emergency based on the recent surge in cases and hospitalizations.

Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations are reportedly reaching record levels, primarily driven by unvaccinated patients.

Hospital workers are also seeing a dramatic increase in the number of pregnant patients with COVID-19.

County health leaders are also holding off on ending an indoor mask mandate for now.

FOX 5 is told the vaccine passport will go over to council Wednesday evening or Thursday at the latest and would mirror the vaccine mandate D.C. put in place earlier this month.