MLK Ravens game lookalike Wardell Roberts may be team’s good luck charm

Wardell Roberts, who recently became internet-famous for his resemblance to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., may be the best good luck charm the Baltimore Ravens never knew they had!

A longtime fan of the team, an image of him in the stands during Saturday’s divisional round game against the Houston Texans went viral after the web noticed similarities between him and MLK.

"We were just at the game and the phone started, you know, going off the hook," he told FOX 5 Friday when he visited the station. "People were saying, ‘We just saw you on ESPN.’" At first, Roberts thought they may have spotted him in a passing camera shot. "About 30 minutes later I’m getting all these memes sent to me, and they say, ‘You're going viral!’"

The image spread quickly online being viewed millions of times on X. He said since the viral photo was posted, he’s gotten lots of positive comments from friends and family.

But Roberts is not just a casual fan of the Ravens. He’s been in attendance for some of the team’s most memorable wins.

On Thanksgiving Day 2013, he was there when Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stepped onto the field in the path of Jacoby Jones seemingly keeping him from scoring a touchdown on a kickoff return. The Ravens would go on to win the game 22-20.

Later that same season, Roberts was watching from his seat in Detroit as Justin Tucker kicked a 61-yard game-winning field goal with 38 seconds left on the clock.

He was there in 2015 when the Ravens won a playoff game in Pittsburgh for the first time in franchise history.

He was also watching from the stands the day the Ravens edged the Tennessee Titans to secure Lamar Jackson’s first playoff win.

"I'm a loyal fan," Roberts said. While he still wants to make the AFC championship against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend, he still hasn’t been able to get tickets.

Roberts told FOX 5 that growing up, he often heard from others how he resembled King. "I just laughed it off, didn't think too much of it," he said. "Then once they got me with this photo, I guess a lot more people realize it as well."

He also said he’s grateful that Dr. King’s daughter, Bernice King, was able to find humor in the photo. "I think it blew up once she acknowledged it," he said. "Being mentioned with someone like MLK is an absolute honor."

Baltimore beat the Texans and moved on to the AFC Championship Game. The franchise will host the conference championship for the first time ever Sunday.