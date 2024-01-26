Baltimore Ravens fans across DC region celebrate playoff run

Baltimore and Washington, D.C. area Ravens fans are celebrating the playoffs on Purple Friday ahead of the AFC Championship Game Sunday!

The team will play in the AFC title game this Sunday, and for the first time, the Ravens will host the game on their home field at M&T Bank stadium.

The city of Baltimore hasn't hosted this game since January 1971, when the Colts beat the Oakland Raiders.

During this year’s regular season, the Ravens won an NFL-record 10 games against teams that finished with winning records.

To celebrate Playoff Purple Friday, the Ravens' Caravan will be in Howard County and Anne Arundel County from 6:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

Fans will be able to meet Ravens Cheerleaders, mascots, see the Marching Ravens perform and receive free giveaways.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Baltimore Ravens fans celebrate playoff run across DC region

PLAYOFF PURPLE FRIDAY CARAVAN SCHEDULE

7:15-8:15am: Reckless Shepherd Brewery – 8895 Mcgaw Rd, Columbia, MD 21045

8:30-9:00am: Dunkin' – 8600 Washington Blvd, Jessup MD, 20794

9:15-9:45am: Verizon – 9021 Snowden Square Dr, Columbia MD, 21046

11:20-11:50am: Safeway – 4370 Montgomery Rd, Ellicott City MD, 21043

2:00-2:30pm: Safeway – 1451 S. Ritchie Hwy, Arnold, MD 21012

PURPLE FRIDAY PLAYOFF RALLIES

The Purple Friday Playoff Rallies presented by Miller Lite will bring cheerleaders and mascots to four locations in Baltimore from 6 p.m. to 9:40 p.m.

Rally stops include:

6:00-6:40pm: Wayward Bar & Kitchen – 1117 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21230

7:05-7:45pm: James Joyce Irish Pub & Restaurant – 616 President St, Baltimore, MD 21202

8:00-8:40pm: Waterfront Hotel – 1710 Thames St, Baltimore, MD 21231

8:55-9:35pm: Claddagh Pub – 2918 O'Donnell St, Baltimore, MD 21224

MORE Ravens playoff events online!