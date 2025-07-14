MLB draft: Washington Nationals add powerful bat, strong arm after Eli Willits pick

With all the attention on Eli Willits, the No. 1 overall selection by the Washington Nationals in the 2025 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft on Sunday, two picks are flying under the radar.

Dig deeper:

Interim general manager Mike DeBartolo navigated the draft within his first two weeks running the team. His second and third picks look to serve as an immediate impact bat and future development arm.

Drafting Willits first overall allows the team to distribute more money to later draft picks due to his lower slot value compared to other top prospects, creating increased enticement for high school draftees to sign with the team.

Outfielder/first baseman Ethan Petry, 49th overall

What we know:

The Nationals selected outfielder/first baseman Ethan Petry from the University of South Carolina with the 49th overall pick in the second round. He was the 59th-ranked prospect in the MLB Pipeline’s Draft Rankings.

Petry's 60-grade power had organizations salivating at the opportunity to add his bat to their lineup. In just three seasons and a junior year shoulder injury that sidelined him for 13 games, he still managed to total the second-most career home runs at USC, 55.

While the 2025 injury may have decreased his draft stock, his 2024 summer in the Cape Cod Baseball League solidified him as a top power bat in this draft class. In 31 games, he crushed 11 homers and hit for a .360 batting average. The Cape is considered the best summer collegiate baseball league and is played with wood bats. His performance shows high promise to fast-track him to the big leagues.

While he spent most of his collegiate career in right field, he profiles as a first baseman/designated hitter. The Nationals have a young outfield core that has already made a splash in the major leagues, but lacks Organizational depth at first base.

What they're saying:

"His accomplishment jacket is outstanding. In the spring, in the summer with wood bats, he has power that plays to all fields. He manages ABs well, and has had some very good success against high-profile pitchers." MLB.com, Vice President of Amateur Scouting Danny Haas said.

RHP Landon Harmon, 80th overall

In the third round, the Nationals selected Landon Harmon with the 80th pick. Harmon comes from East Union Attendance Center High School in Mississippi, where he flashed a 65-grade fastball that sits 93-96 mph, reaching 99. He was the 48th overall player prospect.

"He’s got a great arm. He already flashes a very good breaking ball and a feel for a changeup with reasonable strikes for his level. He’ll continue to get more consistent and add strength," Haas said.

Harmon is committed to Mississippi State University and has drawn comparisons to the Nationals' top prospect, Travis Sykora. They were both drafted in the third round as an overslot pick. As mentioned earlier, the selection of Willits allows the Nationals to offer a more attractive bonus that will likely shy Harmon away from his college commitment.

The MLB Draft continues with rounds 4-20 at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 14 in Atlanta, Georgia.

