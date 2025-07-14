Mike Rizzo paying for Nationals fans' beer on Monday: Here's where to grab one

The Brief Mike Rizzo is giving away free beers to Nationals fans on Monday. The former GM says the gesture is a "thank you" to fans for the last 19 years. The free beers are available before the Home Run Derby at two local bars.



First round on Riz!

Washington Nationals' former general manager Mike Rizzo is giving a final farewell to fans by starting off the week with some free beer.

What they're saying:

The Rizzo Family Foundation posted on X last week that Rizzo is picking up the beer tab "as a way to say thank you for 19 amazing years."

Fans can grab a beer before the Home Run Derby from 5 to 7 p.m. at Penn Quarter Sports Tavern or Walter’s Sports Bar.

"First round of beer is on us… Cheers to an incredible ride!"

The backstory:

The beer giveaway comes about a week after the Nationals announced they were parting ways with longtime general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Davey Martinez, ending a major chapter in franchise history following yet another losing season.

Rizzo said he was "a little surprised," but not shocked when reflecting on his recent firing.

Related article

"We had a hell of a run, and I’m proud of what we accomplished," he said. "I know I did it my way, leading the organization the way I felt was best, and we had a lot of success."