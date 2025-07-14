Mike Rizzo paying for Nationals fans' beer on Monday: Here's where to grab one
WASHINGTON - First round on Riz!
Washington Nationals' former general manager Mike Rizzo is giving a final farewell to fans by starting off the week with some free beer.
What they're saying:
The Rizzo Family Foundation posted on X last week that Rizzo is picking up the beer tab "as a way to say thank you for 19 amazing years."
Fans can grab a beer before the Home Run Derby from 5 to 7 p.m. at Penn Quarter Sports Tavern or Walter’s Sports Bar.
"First round of beer is on us… Cheers to an incredible ride!"
The backstory:
The beer giveaway comes about a week after the Nationals announced they were parting ways with longtime general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Davey Martinez, ending a major chapter in franchise history following yet another losing season.
Rizzo said he was "a little surprised," but not shocked when reflecting on his recent firing.
"We had a hell of a run, and I’m proud of what we accomplished," he said. "I know I did it my way, leading the organization the way I felt was best, and we had a lot of success."
The Source: Information in this article comes from Spotrac, StatMuse, 106.7 The Fan, the Washington Nationals and previous FOX 5 reporting.