Two firefighters charged with misdemeanors after hosing baseball field

Two Montgomery County Fire and Rescue career firefighters have been charged with misdemeanors in connection to an incident that happened in July 2025 at a Silver Spring baseball field.

The backstory:

This past July, the Silver Spring Thunderbolts, a collegiate summer baseball team, had a game at Montgomery Blair High School. The baseball field is right next to Silver Spring Fire Station 16.

Brock Hunter, the Thunderbolts coach, told FOX 5 that one of their balls hit a firefighter's personal vehicle.

He said that the firefighter then took a hose and sprayed the field, which caused the game to be canceled. It was caught on camera by a Thunderbolts player.

What's Happening Now:

The Maryland National Capitol Park Police, Montgomery County Division conducted the investigation and have informed Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service that misdemeanor charges have been filed against two MCFRS career firefighters.

The charges include: one count of malicious destruction of property; one count, conspiracy to commit malicious destruction of property; and one count, disorderly conduct.

Both individuals known to be involved were a Captain and a Master Firefighter. They have both been removed from operational duties and placed on non-public contact status pending the outcome of an internal administrative investigation. An internal investigation is also underway.

What they're saying:

"We expect all of our personnel to uphold the highest standards of conduct on and off duty," said Fire Chief Corey Smedley. "The actions alleged in this case do not reflect the values of MCFRS or the professionalism of the men and women who serve our community every day."