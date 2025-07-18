Firefighter ends baseball game with fire hose after ball hits his car, team says

The Brief A firefighter allegedly sprayed a hose onto the field at Montgomery Blair High School, forcing the cancellation of a Silver Spring Thunderbolts baseball game. The incident reportedly stemmed from a baseball hitting the firefighter’s personal vehicle. Montgomery County officials are investigating and apologized to players and fans for the disruption.



A baseball game was canceled in Silver Spring after a firefighter allegedly sprayed the fire hose at the field – effectively causing a rain out.

Silver Spring Thunderbolts, a collegiate summer baseball team, had a game Thursday night at Montgomery Blair High School. The baseball stadium at Montgomery Blair High School is right next to Silver Spring Fire Station 16.

Thunderbolts coach Brock Hunter told FOX 5 that one of their balls hit a firefighter's personal vehicle.

He says the firefighter took a hose and sprayed the field – causing the game to be canceled.

A Thunderbolts player captured the moment on their cell phone.

Montgomery County released the following statement:

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service is aware of an incident involving water discharge near a local baseball facility on Thursday evening that resulted in cancellation of a scheduled game. At this time, we are gathering information and coordinating with the Maryland-National Capital Park Police to review the circumstances.

The fire station and ballfield have coexisted as neighbors for years. We understand the importance of this venue to the community and take all concerns seriously. Our primary focus is ensuring public safety and maintain open lines of communication as we work to determine what occurred.

In the meantime, we apologize to the players, teams involved, the Cal Ripken League and fans for any inconvenience that may have been a result.