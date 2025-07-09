Mike Rizzo reflects on Washington Nationals exit: 'I did it my way'

The Brief The Nationals fired general manager and president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo on July 6. Rizzo had his first public interview on 106.7 The Fan on Wednesday. Rizzo said he has "no regrets" and ran the team "his way."



The Washington Nationals' former general manager and president of baseball operations, Mike Rizzo, discussed his firing and tenure with the team in an interview on 106.7 The Fan on Wednesday.

Hired in 2006 as the assistant GM, Rizzo was promoted to GM in 2009 and added President of Baseball Operations to his title in 2013. In his 16 years in charge, the Nationals saw a 1,263-1,317 record (.490%), five playoff appearances, one National League Pennant and one World Series Championship.

"I know I did it my way"

What they're saying:

"We had a hell of a run and I’m proud of what we accomplished," he said. "I know I did it my way, leading the organization the way I felt was best and we had a lot of success."

Since winning the 2019 World Series championship, the Nationals have compiled the eighth-worst record in MLB, with a 325-474 (.407%) win-loss total. Rizzo said ownership makes changes based on performance.

"This is a performance-based industry. When you don't perform to the standards that ownership has set, it's their option to make changes," he said.

"I was a little surprised"

Nationals owner Mark and the late Ted Lerner had weekly meetings with Rizzo. He said he was not shocked after he was let go.

"I was a little surprised, but I wasn't shocked [after he was fired]," Rizzo said. "The Lerners and I have talked every Monday since I’ve been there. … We had consistent communication throughout and I don't think it was based on one series."

The Nationals arrived in Washington in 2005 following the relocation of the Montreal Expos. After a rough five years, the Nats earned the 11th most playoff wins in the league from 2010 to 2020. Rizzo said his resume ensured his job security.

"I never thought I had to general manage for my job. My resume and my reputation in the game speak for itself," Rizzo said. "I hold my head high for the standards we developed here. We took over from the MLB [in 2005] and this place was a circus act."

In August 2022, Rizzo acquired 2025 All-Stars James Wood, MacKenzie Gore and 2024 All-Star CJ Abrams. Rizzo said he believed in himself and the team's young core.

"I told [ownership], I believe I am the best person to lead this organization to a championship," Rizzo said. "I still believe in the talent of this team, we’ve got a lot of good young players, we just don't match up with the big boys of the National League."

The Nationals have the seventh-lowest league payroll, estimated at $115 million, according to Sportrac. Rizzo said he did the best with what he had.

"I have no regrets"

"You do the best with what you have, and we didn't do enough with it, so ownership made a change," he said.

The firing seemed to leave no hard feelings between Rizzo and the Lerner family. Rizzo said he is grateful to run the organization and has no regrets.

"Each dynamic with ownership is different. You can live with the dynamic or not," Rizzo said. "The Lerner family allowed me to run an organization. …I’m internally grateful… I have no regrets."